Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Humana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $460.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

