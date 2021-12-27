Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.57 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

