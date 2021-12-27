Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.