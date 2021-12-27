Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $624,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

