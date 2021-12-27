Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 838 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

