Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $85.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMDUF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Amundi stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

