Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.26 Million

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce $435.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $439.00 million and the lowest is $431.52 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $69.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.