Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LivePerson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $36.15 on Friday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.