Analysts Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of WEAV opened at $15.37 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

