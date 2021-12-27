Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 23,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,281. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

