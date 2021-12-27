Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,224. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.