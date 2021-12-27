Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,935. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.