Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $130.80

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CCK opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

