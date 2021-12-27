Analysts Set Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Price Target at €46.95

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($52.75).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

ETR DUE traded up €1.14 ($1.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €40.66 ($45.69). The company had a trading volume of 97,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($34.90) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($49.53).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

