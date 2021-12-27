Analysts Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT at $175.63

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

