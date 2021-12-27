Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Target Price at $322.50

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,703 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.51. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day moving average is $321.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.