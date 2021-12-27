Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $65.42

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,519 shares of company stock worth $4,375,810. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

