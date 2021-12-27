Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$153.29

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$127.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.62. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

