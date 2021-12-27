Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/20/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.20. 27,342,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,968,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

