Analyzing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amazon.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Amazon.com presently has a consensus target price of $4,202.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.63%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.47 $21.33 billion $51.12 66.58 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 1.81 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Amazon.com beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.