Analyzing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.40%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -167.42% -64.16% -34.22% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 13.34 -$45.39 million ($2.50) -5.42 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.