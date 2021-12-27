Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

