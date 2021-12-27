ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $35,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.97. 436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.21. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

