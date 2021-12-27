Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.53

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -91.95%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

