Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,640,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $224,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

