Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

