Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.11 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007234 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.