Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report sales of $20.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.31 billion to $21.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $17.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $82.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.47 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.80 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $66.09. 54,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

