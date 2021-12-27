Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $315,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

