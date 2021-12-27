Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $58,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $166.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

