Arweave Trading Up 2.4% This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $57.77 or 0.00116466 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $39.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.