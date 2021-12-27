Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of PS Business Parks worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB opened at $180.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $128.93 and a one year high of $184.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.30.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

