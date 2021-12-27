Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

