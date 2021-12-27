Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Stericycle worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

