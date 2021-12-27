Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,476 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 32,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

