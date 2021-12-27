Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,209 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,275 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.