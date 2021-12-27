Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 761 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $411.21 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.02 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.66.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

