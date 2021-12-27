AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.