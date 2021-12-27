Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. Sells 728,400 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,400 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 37.4% of Atlas Venture Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. owned 1.63% of DraftKings worth $315,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. 133,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,943. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.