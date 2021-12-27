Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $111.22 on Major Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $1.06 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.22 or 0.00214743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

