Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.25 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,324 shares of company stock valued at $561,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.