Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $25.61

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $24.85. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 337 shares changing hands.

RNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

