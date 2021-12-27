Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $190.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

ACLS stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

