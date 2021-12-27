Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

