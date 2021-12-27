Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.93 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

