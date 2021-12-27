Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,042,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

