Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $160.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.