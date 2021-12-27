Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

