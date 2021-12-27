Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 196.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

