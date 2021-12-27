Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

